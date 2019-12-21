Hey, Greta: Stay home, grow up – and shut up

The news is good from the Swedish "genius" who claims to know how to save the world. She has gone home and plans to take some time off from her self-imposed world tours and speeches in her role as our savior.

I don't know about you, but I am sick to death of Greta Thunberg.

If I ever hear or see her again, it will be too soon. This young girl has gotten all too much publicity, all too much adulation and all too much support for her "beliefs" about climate change – if, indeed, they really are her beliefs.

As I see it, she spouts the mainline rhetoric of the climate change zealots and does it well, and as a result she has been enthroned as the spokesman for the movement.

The cover of Time magazine, indeed. What a farce.

TRENDING: Black voter approval of Trump could seal 2020 win

What's even worse is that world media seem to be supporting her and giving her young ego even more ammunition to lead her on to more and greater insults of society at large.

"We will never forgive you!"

"We will not let you get away with this!"

There was a time when a young person who mouthed off the way this girl has done would have gotten what she really deserves from her parents – a good spanking. There are some who would like to wipe that smug, know-it-all-look off of her face.

Oh, I know, that's old-fashioned and violent and not acceptable today – but quite frankly, if no one cuts her down to size, she will live with the negative results of this adulation for the rest of her life, and it won't be pleasant for her. Somewhere along the line, she will have to face the reality of what she has done, is doing and probably will continue to do long after her predictions of deadly, human-caused climate effects have been proven exaggerations.

Whoever is guiding her in what she does and says really allowed her to step in it big time last week as she threatened to put world leaders who don't act on global warming "against the wall."

It was during a speech in Turin, Italy, when she said, "World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities, but we have to make sure they cannot do that. We will make sure that we put them against the wall, and they will have to do their job to protect our futures."

"AGAINST THE WALL"? Really? If nothing else, her casual use of that threat of assassination was proof that she is in over her head and that she believes she can say whatever she wants to say and should not be reproached for it. She certainly proved she has no knowledge of history.

I certainly wasn't the only person who realized what she was saying.

And Greta was called on the carpet for it. It didn't take long before she explained that she was using a phrase from the Swedish language that means holding someone responsible for their actions. In fact, she finally did apologize for any confusion caused, and that she is not in favor of violence.

Too late, Greta. The problem with you and what you say and how you say it, is that you are using your notoriety to gain platforms and microphones across the world, but at the same time the public is not supposed to criticize you. It's considered bullying condescending, as though you are above all that.

No, you are not.

When you put yourself on the stage you must expect the flak that will result when you use that platform to insult and demean not only scientists, academics and politicians who don't agree with you but also the millions of average people who look at you, with your sometimes-snarling, squint-eyed, mean face and think, "This kid needs to just shut up!"

Greta did it again as she traveled in Germany and was photographed sitting on the floor of a rail car – as though this was the only way she could travel. It turned out, though, that Deutsche Bahn, the train operator, revealed that she had been given a first-class ticket and indeed traveled that way for most of the trip.

Oops!

And another "oops!" ...

It's been revealed that a documentary crew has essentially followed Greta in all of her travels and speeches across the continents and the oceans – and yes, we are told, there will be a documentary about her.

What a surprise.

So Greta will be a media star – and on top of that, she's practically being turned into a saint of sorts. It's known that Pope Francis has expressed concern for the environment, which is our "common home."

Cardinal Peter Turkson has said that Greta is "a great witness to what the church teaches on the care of the environment and the care of the person." According to Lifesite, in August, Pope Francis told Italian media that he was conscious of environmental awareness, "particularly in the movements of young ecologists, like that of Greta Thunberg – I saw one of their signs that really struck me," the pontiff added. "We are the Future."

May I be so bold as to correct the pope? Greta is NOT an ecologist.

She is a young kid mouthing words that have been fed to her by ecological activists.

As for the profundity of the sign "We are the Future" – what's new about that? All young people are the future, and if that impresses the pope, then the Church has more problems than we already knew.

As for Greta and the New Year: Stay home and shut up. You've had your moment in the sun.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.