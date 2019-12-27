SECTIONS
Hobby Lobby celebrates Christmas with full-page ad about 'Christ the Lord'

Founder 'was struck by the lack of any testimony in newspapers regarding the meaning of the holiday'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2019 at 1:55pm
(THE BLAZE) Arts and crafts store Hobby Lobby ran a full-page advertisement in newspapers across the country this week celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and directed curious viewers to a helpful website.

The ad features the words, "It's a boy" against a blue backdrop with the text from Luke 2:11, "Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord."

"This ad serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and celebrates what millions of people around the world and for centuries have considered a turning point in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ," Hobby Lobby said in a news release.

