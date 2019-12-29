'Horrific' Hanukkah: Black man 'storms rabbi's home with machete, stabs 5'

(DAILY MAIL) -- New York City police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing five people in a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in the small Rockland County town of Monsey late on Saturday night.

The suspected attacker stormed into the home of Rabbi Chaim Leibush Rottenberg, the leader of Congregation Netzach Yisrael-Kosson, at around 10pm and began wildly swinging a large knife or machete at some 60 worshippers gathered for a candle-lighting ceremony for the seventh night of Hanukkah.

He stabbed multiple people before a man threw a coat rack, table and chair at the assailant and chased him out of the home, Hasidic organization Chabad reported, citing witnesses and officials in the majority-Jewish community.

