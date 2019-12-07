SECTIONS
Hostilities between Warren and Buttigieg boil over

'They're fighting for the top slot in Iowa, which is the center of the universe for them, and it's crunch time'

Published December 7, 2019 at 2:20pm
(POLITICO) Long-simmering tensions between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, the two ascendant Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, burst into the open this week.

Warren and Buttigieg’s campaigns each called the other out in a flurry of back-and-forths on the candidates’ tax returns, past corporate clients, campaign bundlers and opening fundraisers to the news media.

The volleys began in Boston on Thursday night, when Warren criticized Buttigieg for not disclosing the names of his campaign’s top fundraisers since April, or opening his fundraisers to the media, which former Vice President Joe Biden has done.

Read the full story ›

