Impeaching Trump unpopular in key election states

An analysis of polls by the Washington Post indicates pursuing impeachment could hurt Democrats in battleground states they need to defeat President Trump in 2020.

An average of 44% of those surveyed in key states in a dozen polls in October and November supported impeachment, with 51% opposed, the Post found, according to Axios.

The analysis examined polls in states such as Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Gallup polling shows Trump's approval rating remaining steady in national surveys throughout the impeachment inquiry hearings, moving between 39% and 43% from mid-September to mid-November.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that House Democrats will move ahead with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said.

She offered no details, but among the articles considered by Democrats are abuse of power, obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress.

"His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution. Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said.

She insisted the "facts are uncontested."

"The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security."

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing for Monday to present evidence obtained in the House Intelligence Committee's Ukraine investigation led by Chairman Adam Schiff.

Politico previously reported some vulnerable House Democrats in swing districts are being pummeled by ads by Republican-aligned groups focusing on impeachment. The incumbent Democrats, Politico said, are demanding a much stronger counteroffensive from their party and its allies.

Politico noted that impeachment ranked last in a list of 11 government priorities among independents in a recent Politico poll.