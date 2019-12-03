SECTIONS
Impeachment report charges Trump 'undermined national security'

House Democrats blast scheme to 'solicit foreign interference' in 2020 race

Published December 3, 2019 at 3:32pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee released a scathing report Tuesday on the findings from its impeachment inquiry, accusing President Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.

The 300-page report comes hours before the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin taking up the case with its first formal impeachment hearing Wednesday morning. The report is expected to be transmitted to that committee following an evening vote and would form the basis for any impeachment articles.

"President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign," the report said.

Read the full story ›

