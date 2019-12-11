'Incredible bull***t': See Democrat face voters' wrath over impeachment

WATCH: #VA07 Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger faced the wrath of angry constituents this week for supporting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Those in attendance called the impeachment inquiry "incredible bullshit," "crap," and "all lies." pic.twitter.com/FzJlsA6sCh — America Rising (@AmericaRising) December 10, 2019

One of the 31 House Democrats in districts won by President Trump in 2016 already has faced the wrath of constituents who oppose the effort to impeach the president.

At a public meeting, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., told constituents the allegations against Trump are "incredibly serious," the Daily Caller reported.

One constituent shot back with "incredible bullshit."

Lindsey Graham: Report shows FBI ran a 'criminal enterprise' against Trump

"It's crap," he said of the Democrats' allegations.

"It's a lie, it's all a lie," he continued.

The freshman lawmaker represents Virginia's 7th congressional district, which Trump won by 6% in 2016.

She insisted that "no one has dispelled or attempted to dispel or provided evidence that would exonerate the president."

But many in attendance clearly disagreed.

"He hasn't done anything wrong!" a man said.

Another asked the congresswoman, "Did you really say that?"

Recent polling shows Democrats have lost support for impeachment since they began holding public hearings last month.

On Tuesday, House Democrats presented two articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the charges this week.

Wary of the political consequences of impeachment, a group of about 10 Democrats in districts won by Trump is floating the longshot idea of censuring the president, according to lawmakers who spoke to Politico.

The moderate Democrats huddled Monday afternoon in a last-minute bid to present other options to their leadership.

Eighteen Democratic votes would be needed to block impeachment on the floor. Only two Democrats opposed the House's impeachment inquiry -- Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey -- and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously ruled out censure. She told reporters in June that "censure is nice, but it is not commensurate with the violations of the Constitution should we decide that's the way to go."

But a new poll shows impeachment is helping the president in the key battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The previous quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies had Trump struggling in those states, Axios reported Monday. But the latest poll shows him beating every Democrat in the race.

Trump won by an average of 6 percentage points in hypothetical match-ups against all current Democratic candidates.

The poll also found that a majority of likely 2020 voters do not support impeaching and removing Trump from office.