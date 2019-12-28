SECTIONS
Insane: You have to see this big rig barely miss crushing 1st responders in highway pileup

Camera crew captures moment truck gets sideswiped, rear-ends another vehicle, jack-knifes

Published December 28, 2019 at 1:34pm
(KPRC) A semi-truck was involved in a major pileup along Highway 84 in Lubbock County, Texas Friday and it was all captured on camera.

At about 10:30 a.m. emergency crews were sent to the area just southeast of Slaton to reports of a semi-truck rollover in the westbound lanes of the highway.

While officials were at the scene, there were more wrecks, including one in the eastbound lanes.

A camera crew from the NBC affiliate in Lubbock was at the scene and captured the moments a semi-truck was sideswiped by an SUV, forcing it to rear-end another vehicle and causing it to jack-knife.

