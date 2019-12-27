Israel unveils laser system designed to intercept incendiary balloons, drones

(ISRAEL HAYOM) The Israel police on Thursday unveiled a new laser system designed to intercept airborne incendiary threats sent from the Gaza Strip. According to Channel 12 News, while the system is operational a deploy date was not immediately given.

Dubbed Light Blade, the system is said to resemble the Iron Dome defense system in its technology. It will tackle incendiary balloons and kites, which have started countless fires in the southern border vicinity communities over the past two summers, as well as drones.

Light Blade is said to be the first defense system of its kind in the world.

