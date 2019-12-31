'Jesus candy' on military base violates freedom, group claims

(FOX NEWS) -- Selling Jesus-themed candies on an Air Force base is just one example of religious freedom in the U.S. being "under constant attack," according to a watchdog group.

Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) founder and president Mikey Weinstein is furiously calling out the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., for offering such products at its shop.

“Peterson Air Force Base, located deep in the intolerant, fundamentalist Christian enclave of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has consistently been one of the most horrendous military installation abusers of the Constitutional mandate to NOT establish Christianity (or any other faith or even ’non-faith') as the de facto armed forces State Religion,“ Weinstein told Crooks and Liars.

