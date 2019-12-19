Jewish college student given ultimatuum over trip to Israel

(BLAZE) A Jewish student at McGill University and a member of the school's student government is being threatened to cancel her trip to Israel or face impeachment.

Second-year student Jordyn Wright had planned to participate in a trip to Israel this winter break sponsored by Hillel Montreal called "Face to Face." The trip, Wright says in a Facebook post about the incident, would consist of "visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories to meet with politicians, journalists, and locals from all sides to better understand a very nuanced geopolitical conflict."

She continued, "As a Jew, my connection to Israel is a core aspect of my identity, and I hoped that this trip would help me to experience Israel through a new lens."

Read the full story ›