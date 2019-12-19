SECTIONS
Jewish college student given ultimatuum over trip to Israel

Told to cancel or be removed from student government

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2019 at 5:17pm
(BLAZE) A Jewish student at McGill University and a member of the school's student government is being threatened to cancel her trip to Israel or face impeachment.

Second-year student Jordyn Wright had planned to participate in a trip to Israel this winter break sponsored by Hillel Montreal called "Face to Face." The trip, Wright says in a Facebook post about the incident, would consist of "visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories to meet with politicians, journalists, and locals from all sides to better understand a very nuanced geopolitical conflict."

She continued, "As a Jew, my connection to Israel is a core aspect of my identity, and I hoped that this trip would help me to experience Israel through a new lens."

Read the full story ›

