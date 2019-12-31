John Brennan has committed treason, says counter-terror expert

A former FBI counter-terrorism agent contends John Brennan, the director of the CIA for Barack Obama, committed sedition and "I would argue treason."

The charges come from John Guandolo, the founder of Understanding the Threat, an organization that trains and consults with federal, state and local leaders and agencies "to defeat the jihadi threat."

In an interview with Jamie Glazov on the "Glazov Gang," Guandolo said, "I think if you're going to stand beside John Brennan like a number of people have and they've officially put their names on a list, your putting yourself in the enemy camp."

He continued: "John Brennan what he's guilty of is sedition, and I would argue treason. This isn't something that happened in the last two years. He's made an entire adult life time of this."

TRENDING: Reality TV-star brothers found dead in apparent double suicide

Guandolo noted that Brennan admitted voting for the Communist Party candidate in the 1976 election, Gus Hall.

"And then you look at the organizations he has supported," Guandolo said. "Numerous Muslim Brotherhood jihadi organizations in the U.S. that he's supported, and his behavior toward our system and toward the leadership, specifically the president of the United States."

Guandolo graduated in 1989 from the U.S. Naval Academy and took a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1996, he began working at the FBI's Washington headquarters.

He worked in the Counterterrorism Division, developing an expertise in the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic doctrine, the global Islamic Movement and terrorist organizations, including Hamas and al-Qaida.

He was declared an Islam subject matter expert in 2006, and he eventually created the FBI's Counterterrorism Training Program, focused on the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic doctrine.

Brennan, since leaving the CIA, has been a severe critic of President Trump. The New York Times reported U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating Brennan's role in the 2016 election, seeking his emails, call logs and other documents.

The federal prosecutor wants to find out what Brennan told other officials, including former FBI Director James B. Comey, about his and the CIA's views of the debunked Steele dossier's assertions about Russia and Trump associates.

The Times noted Trump has accused Brennan of being part of a "deep state" cabal that tried to sabotage his campaign.

Durham is also examining whether Brennan privately contradicted his public comments about the dossier and Russian interference, including in May 2017 testimony to Congress.

Sorry about the 'bad information'

Brennan, now a CNN commentator, has accused Trump of treason, alleging he was an agent of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

But he was forced to backtrack when special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign.

Brennan told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" at the time: "I don't know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was."

The Washington Post reported that in August 2016, Brennan requested a meeting with President Obama after compiling claims of Russian interference in the election.

That same month, Brennan briefed then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid about the Steele, which was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Reid then transmitted some of the information in a letter to the FBI.

Brennan already has been investigated for testifying falsely under oath before the House Intelligence Committee that the Steele dossier played no role in the intelligence community's much-touted conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Brennan further declared he did not know who commissioned the dossier, even though senior national security and counter-intelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year it was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Brennan has been accused of lying on other occasions.

After Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., accused the CIA of spying on members of the Senate by hacking into computers used by her intelligence committee’s staffers, Brennan said, "Let me assure you the CIA was in no way spying on [the committee] or the Senate."

However, a CIA inspector general's report found the CIA was indeed spying on the Senate, and Brennan was forced to privately apologize to intelligence committee members.

Brennan also claimed in a 2011 speech that there had not been "a single collateral death" from U.S. drone strikes because of their "exceptional proficiency [and] precision.'"

However, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that one U.S. drone strike alone had killed 42 Pakistanis, "most of them civilians."

Brennan is regarded as the architect of the now debunked Trump-Russia collusion claim. But he apparently doesn't understand the foundational premise of the American justice system, innocent until proven guilty.

In an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," he said "people are innocent, you know, until alleged to be involved in some kind of criminal activity."

With sincere apologies in advance to all US liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan's understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable: pic.twitter.com/IsE8ulSJMo — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2019

Zerohedge featured journalist Glenn Greenwald's Twitter post on Brennan's statement.

Greenwald wrote, "With sincere apologies in advance to all U.S. liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan's understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable:"

Zerohedge explained: "The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the U.S. judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever – no court required. Simple. And now, none other than former CIA Director John Brennan clarifies exactly how the deep state sees 'due process'…"