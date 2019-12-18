Judge gives Snowden book profits to government

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A federal judge ruled that famous leaker Edward Snowden broke his nondisclosure agreements when he didn’t submit the manuscript of his new book for review, ordering the proceeds to be turned over to the United States government.

Judge Liam O’Grady’s 14-page ruling Tuesday was a win for the Justice Department, which sued Snowden over the book, Permanent Record. The DOJ also said the book publisher, Macmillan Publishing Group, should aid in recovering the money. Federal prosecutors also accused Snowden of displaying information marked as top secret at public events, including a TED conference, an internet security trade fair, and university lectures. The government wanted Snowden’s profits, which they considered ill-gotten gains in breach of contract, to be turned over to the U.S., and the judge agreed.

“He did not submit Permanent Record for prepublication review to either the CIA or NSA prior to these disclosures, and it was not approved for disclosure prior to publication,” O’Grady said when ruling in the government’s favor. “He never submitted any materials or slides to the CIA or NSA for prepublication review and never received written authority to make his public remarks or publish his slides."

