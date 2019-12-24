Just plain nuts! Bias complaint over college 'Peanut Day'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Back in April, a University of Northern Iowa student — who is not even allergic to peanuts — filed a bias complaint with school officials over a campus event celebrating peanuts.

It was one of 38 complaints filed with the UNI Campus Climate Response Team during the 2018-19 school year. The reports were recently obtained by The College Fix through a public records act request, and the names of the individuals involved were redacted by the university to protect their identities.

Other complaints included an increased police presence at a rap concert, a student who was upset they were directed to the international line because of their accent, and a complaint that a campus book group called White Fragility was entirely made up of white women.

Read the full story ›