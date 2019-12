(NEWSWEEK) -- A driver blew up his car by lighting a cigarette moments after spraying too much air freshener, authorities have said.

Firefighters responded to the incident on Fountain Street in Halifax in West Yorkshire, U.K., shortly after 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the "dramatic" explosion is believed to have been caused by the excessive use of air freshener.

Read the full story ›