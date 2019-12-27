SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Kennedy clout to be tested in 2020

2 members of dynasty could be on ballot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2019 at 9:39am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Kennedy family’s political clout will be tested at the ballot box in 2020.

One member of the nation’s most famous political dynasty will face voters in late summer, with a second leaning toward a late spring contest.

Massachusetts Democratic Senate candidate Joseph Kennedy III, first elected to the House in 2012, has been practically groomed since childhood to run for higher office and is taking the leap in the Sept. 1 primary. And the not-quite-yet-there candidacy, Amy Kennedy, wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy of Rhode Island, reflects the rise of women candidates in national politics broadly and the Kennedy family specifically.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kennedy clout to be tested in 2020
Now Klobuchar's record as prosecutor being questioned
12 killed as plane goes down after takeoff
Netanyahu wins primary challenge in landslide
Amazon caught selling anti-Semitic Islamic tracts that promote violence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×