Kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart's parents finalize divorce after dad's gay confession

'After considerable study, prayer and pondering I have come to a change in my beliefs'

Published December 13, 2019 at 5:19pm
(RADAR ONLINE) Elizabeth Smart’s parents have finalized their divorce, six months after the kidnap victim’s dad came out as gay, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Readers know Ed filed for divorce from his wife of 34 years, Lois, on July 5, writing in a Facebook statement that he had recently come to acknowledge and accept his sexual orientation.

“My faith is strong, and unwavering, however, after considerable study, prayer and pondering I have come to a change in my beliefs. It is because of this change, that I can finally acknowledge and accept my orientation. Had I not had a change in my beliefs, I would have likely remained closeted the rest of my life,” he wrote.

