(EDMNONTON CITY NEWS) Two kids in Michigan used technology to get everything on their Christmas wish list this year.

A six-year-old and a four-year-old decided they couldn’t rely on Santa and opted to cut out the middle man, using virtual assistant Alexa to order more than $700 worth of toys.

And their mom had no idea until the boxes showed up on her doorstep. She then took to Facebook, publicly shaming her kids in a video.

