Kids TV promotes death ... for kids

No child is too young to learn about death for Allah, becoming a martyrs receiving "Dark-Eyed Virgins" as a reward in paradise, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian Media Watch said such a message was broadcast on World Children's Day on an official PA TV children’s program that addresses children as young as pre-schoolers.

In the same episode of the program, "The Best Home," two children recited poems encouraging martyrdom-death for "Palestine"

"One poem, recited by a girl probably not more than 10 years old, taught that Palestinian kids – 'lion cubs' – should use violence and fight with a 'drawn' sword that 'won't return to the sheath,'" PMW said. "The poem further told the kids that they have 'the blood of the martyrs' in their veins, and reminded them that according to Islam, the 72 virgins of Paradise – 'the Dark-Eyed' – are 'yearning' for them, and appreciate them when they die as martyrs. The poem further stressed the ideal and urgency of seeking death – even right now – as it stated that 'today I carry my shrouds.' Representing Palestinian adult approval, the PA TV host enthusiastically applauded the girl," the report said.

PMW said the children are given demonized portrayals of Israel.

"They 'are trying to reach us everywhere in order to kills us," the are told. "The Israelis are … killing [Palestinian] children on an almost daily basis.'"

PMW said the same poem "promoting the ideal of dying as a martyr was recited last year by a host on official PA TV in honor of a terrorist who was killed while stabbing four Israeli police men."

"And just last week, Palestinian Media Watch exposed a similar martyrdom promoting message to children, transmitted by an equally young girl on Palestinian radio and Fatah's official Facebook page. The girl recited a poem in which a mother tells her son that Palestinian children are destined to die as martyrs – a message that should be considered child abuse."

The report said: "Another child on the Best Home show, who was probably not more than 7 or 8 years old, recited a poem with a similar message for children in the audience and child viewers at home to absorb. This poem also focused on death, stating that 'with blood we have woven the shrouds' and that their 'soul' is a 'gift' for 'the homeland'."

PMW noted a basic right in the U.N.'s Convention on the Rights of the Child is "the right to be alive."

PMW said: "The PA's continuous promotion and endorsement of child martyrdom is diametrically opposed to this basic right. To teach Palestinian children that their role is to 'draw swords,' pick up 'assault rifles,' and seek death as 'martyrs' for Allah in order to marry the 'Dark-Eyed Virgins' of paradise is child abuse and completely irreconcilable with the Rights of the Child."

PMW called on the U.N. and others that have joined the convention to hold the PA accountable "for this flagrant child abuse."