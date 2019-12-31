Law prof: Trump should do the 'patriotic' thing and resign

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- A Maryland law professor says that President Donald Trump should resign from office because it would be the "patriotic" thing to do.

In an op-ed for CNN.com, University of Baltimore law professor F. Michael Higginbotham, who is also running for Congress as a Democrat, compared the situation in which Trump is currently in to that of former President Richard Nixon who, facing an uphill impeachment battle, is the only president in U.S. history to have ever resigned from the highest office in the land. Higginbotham even went as far as to state that Trump's alleged actions are "worse" than those of Nixon, who engaged in a coverup of burglary against his political opponents.

"Trump, like Nixon, is accused of participating in a cover-up involving the investigation of political opponents. But Trump's alleged transgressions are worse than Nixon's because they concern an attempt to involve a foreign power in the American political process," Higginbotham wrote.

