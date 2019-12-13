Lawyers for victims of cryptocurrency fiasco ask to dig up dead CEO's body

(YAHOO FINANCE) When cryptocurrency trading platform Quadriga’s CEO suddenly died of Crohn’s disease in India, he took the passwords to $214.6 million worth of client money with him.

Some speculated Gerald Cotten wasn’t actually dead, but hiding out somewhere with a new identity.

Now lawyers for his victims want to explore that possibility by digging up his body.

In a letter to the RCMP, law firm Miller Thomson asked to have the body exhumed because of it’s clients’ large financial losses and uncertainty around Cotten’s death which “in our view, further highlight the need for certainty around the question to whether Mr. Cotten is in fact deceased.”

Read the full story ›