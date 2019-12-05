LGBT activists to Canadian Chick-fil-A: Changes are not enough

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) The planned opening of a Chick-fil-A in Windsor, Ontario, is drawing protests from LGBT activists, despite the company’s change in giving strategy.

About 20 people protested outside the Windsor city hall Monday, holding signs reading “Chick-fil-A hates LGBTQ+ people,” and “Chick-fil-A is a homophobe,” according to the Windsor Star.

The property of the Devonshire Mall in Windsor is the proposed location.

The proposed site was listed on the agenda as information only, and council members did not vote, the Star reported. Still, the protesters said they wanted to make their voices heard.

