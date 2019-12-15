'Liar, liar, liar!': Adam Schiff gets ferociously booed, shouted down in his home state

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the push to impeach President Donald Trump was fiercely booed and shouted down in his home state of California on Saturday.

Schiff was appearing at the Glendale Central Library at an event meant to thank the House of Representatives for passing a resolution affirming its recognition of the Armenian genocide.

As the Democrat began speaking, two pro-Trump members of the audience silently held up signs reading, "Don't Impeach."

The pair was asked two take down their signs, and when they refused, a dozen others began screaming at Schiff: "Liar! Liar! Liar!"

TRENDING: Hillary debuts radically different look as speculation she's joining 2020 race builds

Adam Schiff Booed by Anti-Impeachment Protesters in California!pic.twitter.com/2SVt79q5em — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) December 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reported: "When some in the audience asked them to refrain from yelling, scuffles broke out throughout the room. The audience members who were yelling at Schiff removed their jackets, revealing shirts supporting Trump. After about 15 minutes, the scuffles settled down, and the event continued."

Three local police officers were at the event to del with the ruckus, and no injuries were reported.

Braking: Trump supporters disrupt event by Armenian National Committee thanking U.S. House of Reprsentatives for passing a resolution affirming its recognition of the Armenian Genocide, in Glendale w @RepAdamSchiff Scuffles broke out for about 15 minutes. @GlendaleNP @latimes pic.twitter.com/4NonoCL4AS — Raul Roa (@raulroa) December 15, 2019

In the aftermath of the mayhem, Schiff issued a statement saying: "I was grateful for the opportunity to share in the community's celebration of the historic passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in both the House and Senate, and thankful for the recognition of the efforts of so many people who made this day possible."

"Unfortunately, some came to the event with the intent to disrupt, but the Armenian community has had to overcome far greater challenges along the road to recognition than to be deterred by a few angry voices."

A statement from the Armenian National Committee organizing the event noted: "While, as Americans, we value our right to freedom of speech, today's actions by a select few were designed to disrupt an event that had no connection to recent political divisions and disrespected the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide."

From 1915 to 1923, more than 1.5 million Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians were slaughtered under the Ottoman Empire, which is now known as Turkey.

Regarding the shout-down of Schiff, Victor Rental of BizPacReview noted:

"In recent years, as Democrats have moved markedly toward embracing Marxism, a common tactic being used by their supporters is to attempt to disrupt and silence conservatives in any venue to which they can gain access. Yet, the ingrained respect for law and order and respect for others’ rights to self-expression have in turn kept GOP supporters peaceful and silent at progressive gatherings. Could this episode be a sign that the left is about to start getting a taste of its own medicine?"

Missy Crane of WayneDupree.com indicated:

"This is how we fight back! We disrupt these globalist elite communists where they speak. We don't let them find any safe harbor. They have been successfully doing this to us for years and turnabout is fair play and will also level the playing field.

"If you want to beat the Dems you need to do it on their level. There is no 'high road' anymore or 'turn the other cheek' business. That is the mentality that got us into this mess. It's time to fight fire with fire because we're fighting to save our president and our country."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews