Man who offered $500 for murder of ICE agent acquitted on 'protected speech' grounds

(FOX NEWS) A New York man who tweeted an offer of $500 to anyone willing to kill a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was acquitted Friday.

The case against Brandon Ziobrowski, 35, centered on whether a threatening social media post is protected speech under the First Amendment.

A federal jury in Boston cleared Ziobrowski of using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat after a week of testimony. He had faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

