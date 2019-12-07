SECTIONS
Man who offered $500 for murder of ICE agent acquitted on 'protected speech' grounds

'In 2019, over 100 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty'

December 7, 2019
(FOX NEWS) A New York man who tweeted an offer of $500 to anyone willing to kill a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was acquitted Friday.

The case against Brandon Ziobrowski, 35, centered on whether a threatening social media post is protected speech under the First Amendment.

A federal jury in Boston cleared Ziobrowski of using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat after a week of testimony. He had faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

