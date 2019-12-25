Man takes the fight to porch pirates with brutally clever device: 'Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0'

There's not much worse than a thief.

During the holiday season, these criminals come out in droves to undertake their favorite Christmas pastime -- stealing boxes from porches.

With the rise of Amazon, packages sit on doorsteps across the nation as a siren song to those with a less-than-trustworthy moral compass. One quick detour by a thief can mean the difference between that new gadget ending up beneath your Christmas tree, or in the hands of a total stranger.

One fed-up YouTuber decided to take the fight to these thieves with a brutally clever device that makes for a perfect video.

Mark Rober, the man behind a viral 2018 video targeting the "porch pirates" with fake packages that contained a glitter bomb, really stepped up his game this year.

Rober's new devices not only shoot out ultra-fine glitter, but present some other nasty surprises for thieves as well.

To unsuspecting delinquents, his fake packages appear to be an expensive pair of Bose headphones.

The devices -- made of a battery consisting of phones, servos and other components -- track the thieves in real time. Three hundred-sixty-degree video captured with four different phone cameras instantly uploads to a cloud server, so that even if criminals trash the packages, evidence still remains.

Rober also added an element of chemical warfare in the form of "fart spray" -- a noxious chemical mixture which has a particularly heinous odor.

Once these elements put the thief into a state of shock, the package has one extra trick to cause extreme panic -- fake police radio chatter.

The devices were planted on porches all over the country, and package thieves soon swooped in like vultures. Thankfully, their full reactions are now immortalized on the internet.

Rober also introduced an honesty test -- he left some packages in public with his name and contact info, and if people sought him out to return the merchandise, Rober would explain the test and hand over $400 in cash.

Watch Rober's video below:

Hopefully, videos like this continue to go viral in the future and discourage thieves from messing with other people's property.

While not all porch pirates are caught in the middle of a hilarious street-justice scheme like this, it warms out hearts to see at least some of them are reaping the rewards of their crime.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.