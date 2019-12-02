SECTIONS
'Miracle baby' story featured during Ohio State matchup

Football star's mom rejected abortion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2019 at 9:16am
(FOX NEWS) -- Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson shared Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins' story during the biggest rivalry in college sports Saturday -- when No. 1 OSU won 56-27 over Michigan.

After the record-breaking running back scored his fourth touchdown against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor and finished with a career-high 211 yards rushing, the announcer told Fox's record audience tuning into the No. 2 most-watched game of the season about the star running back's story, which pro-life group Live Action celebrated online.

“J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” Johnson explained. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind.”

WND News Services
