SECTIONS
Education Health World
Print

Monkeys with close friends live longer, study finds

'We can't say for certain why close social ties help macaques survive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2019 at 1:21pm
Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- EXETER, England — Humans are naturally social beings, but we’re certainly not the only ones on our planet in need of a friend from time to time. A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter finds that monkeys of the rhesus macaques species live longer if they are lucky enough to make close social connections with others.

For over seven years the research team studied the living habits among a group of female macaques living on Cayo Santiago, off the coast of Puerto Rico, often referred to as “Monkey Island.” An extensive data analysis revealed that females with the strongest social connection to another monkey were 11% less likely to die in a given year.

Social connection between monkeys was measured using a number of different attributes, such as time spent together and time spent grooming each other’s fur.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×