Muslim lawmaker charged with swiping half a million dollars from charity

A state lawmaker whose claim to fame has been that she was enraged by a Christian who prayed to open a legislative session now has bigger issues to address.

Theft, perjury and tampering charges.

See a report about Pennsylvania state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat:

TRENDING: Father of the year Hunter Biden must now give Burisma financials to court

The Blaze reported she's been charged with stealing half a million dollars from a charity.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Johnson-Harrell's case stems from her activities with the Motivations Education & Consultation Associates, which was set up by the lawmaker to get donations to help the homeless, seniors and children.

Instead, she allegedly spent it on "vacations, designer clothing, luxury car payments, real estate purchases, past-due mortgage payments, and other personal expenses."

WND reported she was among those who reacted with outrage when a Christian minister prayed to Jesus.

State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz thanked Jesus, "the King of Kings; the Lord of lords; the great I Am; the One who’s coming back again; the One who came, died and rose again on the third day," PennLive.com reported.

Johnson-Harrell was joined by Democratic House Minority Whip Jordan Harris of Philadelphia, who accused Borowicz of weaponizing her religion to "intimidate, demean and degrade" Johnson-Harrell.

Harris said, "There is no room in our Capitol building for actions such as this, and it’s incredibly disappointing that today’s opening prayer was so divisive."

Johnson-Harrell called the prayer "highly offensive to me, my guests, and other members of the House."

"It blatantly represented the Islamophobia that exists among some leaders -- leaders that are supposed to represent the people," Johnson-Harrell said in a statement. "I came to the Capitol to help build bipartisanship and collaborations regardless of race or religion to enhance the quality of life for everyone in the Commonwealth."

The Blaze reported Shapiro said the lawmaker turned herself in, confessed to the crimes and agreed to leave the Pennsylvania Legislature.

"Her theft knew no bounds," he said.