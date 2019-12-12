SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Nadler refuses to trust voters in take down Trump

'We cannot rely on an election'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2019 at 9:22am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday night began the first phase of a fiery "markup" process for the two articles of impeachment against President Trump that they have settled on, barreling toward a final floor vote even as moderate Democrats in GOP-leaning districts have floated the idea of backing down in favor of a censure resolution.

Almost immediately, the evening proceedings broke out into heated disagreement, as the panel's top Democrat declared that it would be unsafe to wait until the 2020 election to remove Trump, and another claimed Trump's actions were an "affront to the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr." Meanwhile, the ranking Republican slammed Democrats for attacking Ukraine's leader because he had undercut their case against Trump, which has foundered in several battleground polls.

"We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems, when the president threatens the very integrity of that election," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in his opening statement, claiming Trump's discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Joe and Hunter Biden's dealings in the country, and the White House's temporary withholding of military aid to Ukraine, constituted an "urgent" threat to national security.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump gets big win in House vote on defense bill
Gohmert: Ciaramella must testify
Nadler refuses to trust voters in take down Trump
Chevrolet confirms 2020 Corvette model is sold out
Appeasement flops again with 'Fairness for All' Act
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×