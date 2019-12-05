'His name is Jesus': McDonald's painted nativity scene a hit

(LIFESITE NEWS) A McDonald’s restaurant in Tennessee offers pleasantly surprised customers and passersby a larger-than-life nativity scene painted across a large bank of floor-to-ceiling windows.

In addition to depictions of the Baby Jesus, Mary, and Joseph on the mural, large lettering declares, “His Name is Jesus” and “Believe.”

The owners of the McDonald’s franchise in Columbia, Tennessee, Tony and Gina Wolfe, also own another nearby and a third in Spring Hill. The Wolfes told local TV station WZTV that their family has adorned all three locations with artwork presenting the meaning of Christmas for many years.

