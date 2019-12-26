Nasdaq crosses 9,000, Dow and S&P 500 notch new highs as year-end rally rolls on

(CNBC) Stocks climbed Thursday, hitting record highs as the market rallied into the end of 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.94 points, or 0.37%, to 28,621.39, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.51% to 3,239.91. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.78% higher at 9,022.39, topping the 9,000 mark for the first time ever. Three major averages all hit new all-time highs. Amazon led the gains, jumping more than 4% after the e-commerce giant said the holiday shopping season broke all records. Trading volumes remained thin this week.

The S&P 500 notched its 34th record close Thursday. The benchmark has risen 3.1% this month and 8.8% this quarter, bringing the year-to-date gains to 29.2%. The S&P 500 has a good chance at scoring a historic year: It is now less than 1 percentage point from posting the best annual performance since 1997.

