NBC tops $1 billion in national ad sales for 2020 Summer Olympics

(CNBC) -- NBCUniversal has received more than $1 billion in national advertising commitments for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the company said Tuesday.

On a conference call with reporters Tuesday, executives said this reflects double-digit growth over where it was pacing eight months before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. Dan Lovinger, EVP of Advertising Sales for NBC Sports Group, said the company expects to surpass Rio’s total of $1.2 billion in national ad sales. The Olympics will run between July 24 and August 9, 2020.

There’s interest from new advertisers too, executives said, with more than half of advertisers committing being new to the summer games.

