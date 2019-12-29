SECTIONS
World
Print

Nearly 500 million animals killed in Australian bushfires, experts fear

'We can say without any doubt there will be ongoing declines in koala populations from this point forward'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2019 at 8:19pm
Print

(EVENING STANDARD) Around 480 million animals are feared to have died in the bushfires sweeping Australia, including nearly a third of the koalas in New South Wales's main habitat.

Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate around 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed, directly or indirectly, by the devastating blazes since they began in September, The Times reported.

This includes almost 8,000 koalas, which are believed to have burnt to death on the state’s mid-north coast.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×