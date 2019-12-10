Nervous moderate House Dems float censure for Trump

Wary of the political consequences of impeachment, a group of about 10 Democrats in districts won by President Trump in 2016 is floating the longshot idea of censuring the president, according to lawmakers who spoke to Politico.

The moderate Democrats huddled Monday afternoon in a last-minute bid to present other options to their leadership.

"I think it's certainly appropriate and might be a little more bipartisan, who knows," said Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., on Tuesday regarding the possibility of a censure resolution.

Eighteen Democratic votes would be needed to block impeachment on the floor. Only two Democrats opposed the House's impeachment inquiry -- Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey -- and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously ruled out censure. She told reporters in June that "censure is nice, but it is not commensurate with the violations of the Constitution should we decide that's the way to go."

But 31 House Democrats are in districts won by Trump in 2016, and a new poll shows impeachment is helping the president in the key battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The previous quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies had Trump struggling in those states, Axios reported Monday. But the latest poll shows him beating every Democrat in the race.

Trump won by an average of 6 percentage points in hypothetical match-ups against all current Democratic candidates.

The poll also found that a majority of likely 2020 voters do not support impeaching and removing Trump from office.

On Tuesday, House Democrats presented two articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the charges this week.

'Political consequences'

On Friday, CNN cited two Democratic House members, speaking on the condition of anonymity, who said impeachment is creating anxiety for members who will have to go home and explain it in their districts.

"The fact of the matter is this does have political consequences and the people who will suffer significant political consequences are our moderate members," one member said. "In fact, there are on-year amounts of money being spent in districts all across our moderates. For our leadership not to engage with moderates at all to either talk about how they are going to message or what they are going to put in it, seems to be a giant oversight."

Another moderate Democratic member is concerned that the information about articles of impeachment is "secondhand."

"For me, right now, I am struggling to see how the evidence supports impeachment at this point," the member said.

'Bad for Democrats'

On Tuesday afternoon, a Democratic strategist, Brad Gerstman, told the Fox News Channel's Neil Cavuto that "impeachment is a bad thing politically for the Democrats."

"I've spoken with a lot of people, a lot of people in those purple states, a lot of people who know people in those purple states, and a lot of people who are undecided, unaffiliated, and they don't know what the heck the impeachment is about or why it's going on," he said.

"And when they turn on one of the TV channels they're disgusted with what they're seeing."

Gerstman emphasized that "these are the people that are in the middle," who "decide who is going to win and lose elections."

"I said from day one that this is bad for Democrats. And most of my Democratic friends believe the same thing. Politically this is a total disaster for the Democrats."