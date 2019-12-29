Netflix faces backlash over new 'anti-Islamic' show 'Messiah'

(INFOSURHOY) Netflix is facing a backlash over its controversial new show ‘Messiah’ which portrays a possible saviour as a prophet who leads 2,000 Palestinians into Israel.
More than 3,500 people have already signed a petition which condemns the series as ‘evil and anti-Islamic propaganda’.
The series, which is due for release on January 1, imagines how modern society would react if a Messiah figure appeared today, spreading his message via social media.
Advertisement - story continues below
Creator Michael Petroni says Netflix was ‘nervous’ when he approached them, but insisted he was ‘super careful’ in portraying the story.