New 'Cosmic Crisp' apple lasts 'for more than a year'

'Will change the face of the industry and win enthusiasm among consumers'

Published December 1, 2019 at 6:04pm
(FOX NEWS) -- An apple a day... a year in the fridge, they may stay.

A new type of apple was launched Sunday that took more than two decades to develop and reportedly could keep for more than a year in storage, according to farmers.

The Cosmic Crisp -- a super-sweet fruit named for the bright yellowish dots on its skin that look like cosmic stars -- is expected to hit grocery stores in the U.S. this week. It was developed by Washington State University's (WSU) fruit tree breeding program.

