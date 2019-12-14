SECTIONS
New policy: Doctors could euthanize Alzheimer's patients without their active consent

It may result in people being killed against their will

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2019 at 4:10pm
(THE BLAZE) The government of the Canadian province of Québec is considering allowing doctors to euthanize people suffering from Alzheimer's, dementia, and other disease where the patient is unable to provide their consent.

According to LifeSiteNews, a Canadian health minister, Danielle McCann, said at a press conference earlier this month that the recommendation to allow the practice of euthanizing patients without their consent came from an "expert panel" that spent 18 months studying the issue.

