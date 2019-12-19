New sloping toilet designed to minimize bathroom breaks

(NEWSWEEK) An inventor is facing criticism for his proposed toilet design that would force people to go to the bathroom faster.

British startup Standard Toilet received a patent for a toilet seat slanted at a 13 degree angle, making it difficult to sit for over five minutes at a time. Creator Mahabir Gill spoke to Wired about the invention, saying that it was inspired by his frustration at finding co-workers asleep on the john.

Gill says that the angle should be acceptable to most toilet users, telling Wired "Anything higher than that would cause wider problems. Thirteen degrees is not too inconvenient, but you'd soon want to get off the seat quite quickly."

