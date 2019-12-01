New strategy to overturn pro-abortion judge's ruling in baby-body-parts-for sale case

One of the key law firms involved in the defense of undercover journalists who released videos in 2015 exposing Planned Parenthood's financial interests in the sale of the body parts of unborn babies says work now has started to appeal the verdict, which was directed by a judge who had links to Planned Parenthood.

Officials with the American Center for Law and Justice were on the defense team for the Center for Medical Progress, David Dalieden, Sandra Merritt and others involved in the investigation that came up with the same results as an ABC News 20/20 report from a few years earlier.

That was that abortionists adjust abortion procedures and work to salvage body parts in order to sell them, sometimes for high dollars, to middle companies who resell them to researchers.

In fact, on one of the CMP videos, an abortionist was talking about getting more pay, and why she wanted it. Her comment: "I want a Lamborghini."

Officials with the ACLJ said the case was brought by Planned Parenthood after CMP's project, known as the Human Capital Project, "shocked the country and led to congressional investigations and congressional referrals for criminal prosecutions over the sale of aborted baby body parts."

"Evidence at trial included an abortion doctor admitting that they use specific techniques during abortion procedures to keep certain baby organs intact, and another stating that she 'wanted a Lamborghini' as compensation for the sale of those organs. Unfortunately, however, the jury was repeatedly instructed by the court to ignore any and all evidence of Planned Parenthood's illegal and unethical acts, and was instead instructed to focus solely on the investigative techniques and methods used by the defendants," the ACLJ reported.

The result, directed by Judge William Orrick, who once participating in the launch of a Planned Parenthood abortion business, was against the defendants.

"The fight against Planned Parenthood, however, is not over. We plan to appeal this unjust verdict," the ACLJ said.

"The First Amendment clearly protected the conduct of the defendants, and courts have affirmed undercover journalists' efforts to expose criminal practices. For example, a leading case held that the First Amendment prevents investigators from being held liable for 'publication damages' from alleged torts committed without malice, which is required on defamation claims," the legal team explained.

"Defendants were exercising these same fundamental freedoms when they were exposing the crimes of Planned Parenthood. The only supposed harm that Planned Parenthood suffered was public backlash to the exposed horrific truths about their abortion practices."

The team pointed out the CMP results were the same as those from ABC, which years earlier had revealed similar behavior and circumstances.

"Even though the CMP Defendants used the same recording tactics as in the 20/20 exposé, and numerous government investigations confirmed the existence of illegal and unethical practices within the abortion and fetal tissue procurement industries, the San Francisco jury ruled against them. The jury was told to ignore or give little weight to the relatively minimal evidence of such illegal acts that the defendants were permitted to present," the ACLJ said.

The appeal process is expected to address the behavior of Orrick, who repeatedly took the side of Planned Parenthood in the dispute. He was asked to recuse himself because of conflicts of interest but refused.

Orrick served on the board of an organization, Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, that works directly with Planned Parenthood and houses an abortionists' office.

And several times during the case, his wife publicly condemned the undercover investigation revealing the abortionists' money-making.

The judge has claimed several videos he suppressed don't show wrongdoing by abortionists, but two congressional committees have made referrals to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

Also, two bioscience companies cited in the videos reached a $7.7 million settlement with the Orange County District Attorney's Office for allegedly selling fetal tissue for profit.

Earlier in the case, Charles LiMandri, the chief counsel for the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, said Orrick "is an ardent supporter of abortion and Planned Parenthood, and he and his spouse have shown open hostility" to defendant David Daleiden, the founder of the Center for Medical Progress.

"Allowing a biased judge to preside over this case is a grave injustice," LiMandri said.

Orrick repeatedly has lashed out against Daleiden and others from the Center for Medical Progress whose videos captured abortionists discussing how to "crush" an unborn child's skull to preserve the organs for sale.

Orrick also had ruled that the videos were deceptively edited, but his opinion was flatly rejected by a federal appeals court.

See the ABC video:

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

One of the videos that has been suppressed by Orrick includes more information about the body-parts industry.

It was available only briefly online.

However, transcripts of comments by abortion executives have been preserved.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan: "Our stories don't really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can't get out. The hemorrhages that we manage."

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: "The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.'

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Reproductive Health Freedom Project: "I'm like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that's really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium."

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: "You know, sometimes she'll tell me she wants brain, and we'll, you know, leave the calvarium in 'til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn't get lost."

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: "An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross."

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation.

In December 2015, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred the Planned Parenthood Federation of American and six regional affiliates to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

Operation Rescue noted little attention was given to the issue under President Obama, but after Donald Trump moved into office, the investigations "appeared to show signs of life."

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The "Lamborghini" executive:

Paying attention to who's in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a "valid exchange":