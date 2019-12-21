SECTIONS
New Zealanders hand in 50,000 guns after 'assault weapon' ban

'They never overcame being blamed by authorities for being responsible for something they would never do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2019 at 4:47pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) New Zealand authorities said Saturday their country will be a safer place after owners handed in more than 50,000 guns during a buyback program following a ban on assault weapons. But critics say the process was flawed and many owners have illegally stashed their firearms.

The government banned the most lethal types of semi-automatic weapons less than a month after a lone gunman in March killed 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques. The police then launched a six-month program to buy the newly banned weapons from owners.

The buyback ended midnight Friday, with gun collection events staying open late as police reported in a surge in last-minute returns.

