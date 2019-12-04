Now even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer blasted as 'inappropriate'

Likely there have been few other times in American history when citizens have been more divided than now, outside of the Civil War and the Revolutionary War if you consider those loyal to the British crown but in residence in what was to become the United States Americans.

Today Democrats are livid that they haven't yet been able to overturn the 2016 presidential election yet, and members of the GOP are enjoying the economic progress and new American influence in international politics under the Donald Trump administration.

But the two sides agree on almost nothing. Not the economy, not defense, not immigration policy, not drug policy, and now they can't even agree on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the classic Christmas story of the downtrodden and the value of each of us.

And it's because of the culture of political correctness.

The Daily Wire reported those who are savaging the Claymation production from decades ago are saying they have "bullying" concerns.

"The hour-long Christmas program aired Monday evening on CBS and, although adults watching the program had probably seen it dozens – if not hundreds – of times before, a number of them weighed in on how 'inappropriate' the cherished tale of an outcast reindeer with a glowing red nose becomes the hero of Santa Claus’s Christmas Eve trip around the world is given the current environment," the report said.

The synopsis is that Rudolph is "bullied" early in the show and he faces a wave of ridicule from his peers.

Which triggered some.

"If you really pay attention to this Christmas classic, you'll notice that there is a fairly good amount of bullying in the show. You may also discover that those that are supposed to defend Rudolph, join in with the bullying and putting him down (Santa Claus, Rudolph's dad)," wrote one critic online.

Another said, "Rudolph is not a heart-warming story. It's a story of bullying, exploitation, and only valuing others based on what they can do for us."

It also faced a lashing from someone claiming it is a "parable on racism & homophobia…" and the North Pole is described as an "HR nightmare."

Claymation pioneer Arthur Rankin Jr. explained in an interview a few years back that, "I think all kids are looking for guidance. I think all kids feel slightly inferior… kids have problems, whatever they may be. And to see other characters that have problems, they can associate with them. And when the characters are relieved of their problems by their own actions — like Rudolph became the lead because he was very needed and he fulfilled a big role — Hermey became a dentist because he conquered Bumble."

PopCulture then described how fans were pushing back against the criticism.

On Twitter social media, one fan, PopCulture said, wrote, "I know it's supposedly a 'bully show' now, but I am going to watch a shunned reindeer overcome adversity and help Santa save Christmas in #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer."

Another said, "I have a soft spot for #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer because I was the fat kid who was mocked and wasn't picked to participate until I turned out to be useful because of my brains."

A third said, "Ultimately, you have to blame Santa for the bullying culture at the North Pole. Donner is just middle management. Santa put pressure on his reindeer, so they felt like they had to have the perfect children."

WND had reported a year ago when the Huffington Post launched its attack on Rudolph with the claim that it is "Seriously problematic."

The news site reissued a video via Twitter titled "Rudolph the Marginalized Reindeer."

"Lately, viewers are noticing the tale may not be so jolly after all," HuffPo said at the time.

The video quoted a tweet claiming, "Yearly reminder the #Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is a parable on racism & homophobia 2/ Santa as a bigoted exploitative -----."

Another tweet said Santa's operation is "in serious need of diversity and inclusion training."

"Former fans are pointing out Rudolph's father verbally abuses him," HuffPo said.

At Twitchy, reality was restored.

"It's just Rudolph you troglodytes. STOP IT!" the site said.

In the song, the ridiculed reindeer Rudolph refuses to become bitter and antagonistic. Eventually, he not only is accepted but hailed as a hero.

The HuffPo video, however, points out that Rudolph's father is critical, Santa berates Donner and a coach encourages bullying, saying, "From now on, gang, we won't let Rudolph join in any reindeer games, right?"

"What IS it with the Left that makes them try and destroy EVERYTHING and anything? It's like they have to suck the joy out of life by looking for things to be angry or outraged about, 24/7," said a Twitchy post.