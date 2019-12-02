SECTIONS
Now ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page breaks silence

Lashes out angrily at president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2019 at 9:19am
(FOX NEWS) -- “Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back."

With those striking words in an interview published late Sunday, Lisa Page, the ex-FBI lawyer who carried on an extramarital affair with former FBI head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok as the two exchanged anti-Trump text messages, said she was breaking her silence.

The 39-year-old Page was referring to Trump's comments about her and Strzok at an October rally. During the event, Trump performed a passionate, dramatic reading of Strzok and Page's August 2016 text messages, including Strzok's conspicuous promise to Page that "we'll stop" Trump from becoming president. At the time, Strzok was overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the probe into the Trump campaign.

