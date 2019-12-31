SECTIONS
Now Hunter Biden claims 'scheme' allegations aren't true

Private investigator said he was part of $156 million counterfeiting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2019 at 9:21am
(FOX NEWS) – Hunter Biden's attorneys fired back Monday after a private investigation firm again attempted to stage a highly unusual intervention in his ongoing child-custody dispute in Arkansas, this time claiming its investigators have lawfully obtained access to Biden's bank account records and confirmed his involvement in a massive, $156 million "counterfeiting scheme."

In a motion to strike, Biden's legal team unconditionally denied the unverified claims, and called the effort by the Florida-based D&A Investigations another obviously bogus "scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material."

D&A claimed in its most recent filing Dec. 27 with the court in Independence County, Ark., that it has provided attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts, who was seeking custody over the child she said Hunter Biden fathered, "access to [Hunter Biden's] bank account records subject of known felonies including fraud and counterfeiting." D&A was seeking to be added as a party to the case, claiming it could support Roberts' accusations and prove that Biden was involved in illegal activity while dodging discovery quests.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







