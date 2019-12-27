Now Klobuchar's record as prosecutor being questioned

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Amy Klobuchar’s late surge in Iowa could make her a target when the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates next debate in Des Moines on Jan. 14.

And here’s one possible line of attack: the Minnesota senator's prosecutorial record.

“She’s a cop” rhetoric didn’t help California Sen. Kamala Harris’s failed White House bid, which emphasized her experience as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and, earlier in her career, line prosecutor in Alameda County.

