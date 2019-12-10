Ocasio-Cortez plans to oppose Pelosi's drug-pricing bill

(CNBC) -- New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday that she plans to vote against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s drug pricing plan, urging House Democratic leaders to take a more progressive stand on high health-care costs.

“As the bill stands, she plans on voting no,” said Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Anika Legrand-Wittich.

The House is expected to vote this week on Pelosi’s bill, a sweeping proposal that would allow the U.S. government to negotiate lower prices on the costliest drugs each year, among other changes. Pelosi and fellow House Democratic leaders have been working for months on a plan to reduce U.S. drug prices as health-care remains a top issue for voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

