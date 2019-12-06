Ohio clergy call out atheist group for bullying football coach

(FRONTLINE OHIO) A Wisconsin atheist group is threatening another rural high school by attempting to silence the First Amendment rights of a football coach. But a group of area clergy on the field have made an ‘extra point’ saying attempts to prohibit free exercise of religion is premature.

Last week, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to East Knox High School claiming it is illegal for public school athletic coaches to participate in students’ prayers because it violates the “Establishment Clause.” While the group’s bark is known to be worse than its bite, the jury is still out with President Trump’s transformation of the federal judiciary underway.

Several pastors believe the “Free Exercise Clause” of the First Amendment is finally gaining ground on the establishment clause that has led to the judiciary’s past hostility toward religion.

Read the full story ›