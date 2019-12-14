Outrage! Abortionists setting up businesses inside schools

Planned Parenthood and other abortionists long have tried to enact policies that allow school girls to be transported from classes to their clinics without their parents' knowledge.

Now, that seems quaint compared to a new $6 million program in Los Angeles County over three years that will make Planned Parenthood services available inside public schools.

The program will provide a full range of birth control options, pregnancy counseling, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, said Planned Parenthood "does not belong in our schools."

"That Planned Parenthood, America's deadliest nonprofit, will now be operating in 50 Los Angeles schools should outrage both parents and teachers," she said. "Planned Parenthood continues to target younger and younger girls, posing as a health services organization despite their power and profit flowing from abortion."

She said no one "can trust that Planned Parenthood will provide unbiased or medically sound support to students."

"Planned Parenthood's lame assurance that no abortions will be performed on school grounds only serves to underscore the darkly comic nature of their presence in places of learning," said Foster.

She noted that Planned Parenthood fired Dr. Leana Wen as its president because it believed she was not doing enough to promote abortion, instead focusing on holistic women's health.

"Yet Americans are now supposed to believe that Planned Parenthood cares about women's health, just months after firing their own president over the same issue?"

Foster said young women "deserve health care, and Americans United for Life has been a part of the solution since before Roe and abortion came to afflict our nation."

"We will continue to fight for authentic care and life-affirming options for all," she said.

"We need transparency, integrity, and accuracy in women’s health—especially when it comes to care for those most vulnerable to exploitation, like schoolchildren."

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said Planned Parenthood "has been targeting younger and younger girls, through their version of sex education, beginning as early as elementary school, which encourages people to make bad choices."

"That’s how they make money as they profit from creating crisis through bad choices and then selling abortions to those same students," Hawkins said.

"It's no surprise that Planned Parenthood is now branching out into a misuse of health centers in schools. Pregnancy is not a disease cured by abortion, no matter how many times Planned Parenthood tries to cover up their abortion business with a 'healthcare' label. This is a marketing ploy by the nation's number one abortion vendor. There is a conflict of interest in allowing Planned Parenthood into schools in any form to market their deadly business, knowing that they will make millions from the who won't know until it's too late that Planned Parenthood does not care about women. They care about money.

"We don't let cigarette companies run smoking education," said Hawkins. "Why would we let an abortion sales team tells students about their choices for life?"