Pair facing 15 years in prison for skateboarding on highway

(NBC NEWS) A Louisiana pair is facing up to 15 years in prison after skateboarding down an Interstate bridge and putting the stunt on social media.

On December 22, Louis C. McGlone posted a video on social media that showed him skateboarding on the Interstate 210 bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

McGlone, 26, and Lindsey O. Hulett, 34, are now each facing a charge of aggravated obstruction of a highway of interference. Both were arrested Monday, KLFY reported.

