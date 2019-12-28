Parents shocked at drag queen 'pre-show' ahead of 'Star Wars' at cinemas

(PJ MEDIA) Star Wars fans who went to see the movie at any Alamo Drafthouse Cinema were confronted with scantily clad drag queens discussing the fashion of the famed space drama during the theater's signature "pre-show" that airs thirty minutes before the film. This left some parents with young children confused and angry.

This pre-show is not just at the Phoenix location, however, but is being shown at every Alamo cinema across the nation. PJ Media reached out to Alamo and was able to find a manager, Brian Schomer, at the Chandler, Ariz., location to answer a few questions. Schomer confirmed that Alamo Drafthouse corporate makes pre-shows to go with big feature films rather than showing paid advertising before the movies. Schomer stressed that all Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas have full bars and cater mostly to adults. He did acknowledge that children are not banned from seeing movies with their parents—the only age restrictions in place are that no children under the age of six are allowed to attend movies after 6 p.m.

