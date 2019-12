(WEHT) Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) released his 2019 Festivus edition of The Waste Report on Thursday.

Highlights of the report include building up Tunisia’s political system and the Pakistani film industry, funding research that involves hooking Zebrafish on nicotine, continuing to turn over taxpayer dollars to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, sending low-quality textbooks to Afghan students, supporting ‘green growth’ in Peru, and studying frog mating calls.

